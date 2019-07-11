Kennametal to close plants in Pennsylvania, Germany

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) unveils a restructuring plan that will include closing a manufacturing plant in Irwin, Pa., and three other facilities in Germany over the next two years; the number of jobs affected is not disclosed.
KMT plans to record $60M-$75M in charges through FY 2020 and 2021 related to the restructuring, which it expects will deliver annualized savings of $35M-$40M.
KMT says its actions are part of its previously announced goal of reducing plants through simplification and modernization, with additional plants currently under evaluation.
