Snap +1.4% on BofA boost for user growth

Bank of America Merrill Lynch maintains a Neutral rating on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) but increases the PT from $12 to $17.
Analyst Justin Post: "We sense more optimism on Snap’s innovation and less concern on user trends."
Post says SensorTower data shows Snap ended Q2 with downloads +67% Y/Y and +64% sequentially.
BofA is constructive on Snap's long-term opportunity to monetize users who spend over the 30 minutes a day on the app but is concerned about high expectations and competitive pressure.
Snap is expected to report earnings on July 22.
SNAP is up 1.4% pre-market to $15.47.
The company has a Hold average Sell Side rating.
