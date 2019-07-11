Snap +1.4% on BofA boost for user growth

Bank of America Merrill Lynch maintains a Neutral rating on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) but increases the PT from $12 to $17.

Analyst Justin Post: "We sense more optimism on Snap’s innovation and less concern on user trends."

Post says SensorTower data shows Snap ended Q2 with downloads +67% Y/Y and +64% sequentially.

BofA is constructive on Snap's long-term opportunity to monetize users who spend over the 30 minutes a day on the app but is concerned about high expectations and competitive pressure.

Snap is expected to report earnings on July 22.

SNAP is up 1.4% pre-market to $15.47.

The company has a Hold average Sell Side rating.