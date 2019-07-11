Main Street realizes $6.0M gain on exiting Lamb Ventures

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) exits its debt and equity investments in Lamb Ventures, chain of 18 tire and auto repair retail locations, upon the sale of Lamb's to a sponsor-backed strategic acquirer.
Realizes a gain of $6.0M on the exit of its equity investment, with realized value representing a $0.1M increase in value above Main Street's fair market value of this investment as of March 31, 2019.
Main Street realized an annual internal rate of return of 11.0% and a 2.2x times money invested return on its cumulative debt and equity investments in Lamb's, excluding debt and equity investments for real estate related to Lamb's operations.
