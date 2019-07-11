Plug Power extends presence in the European market

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is expanding its contract with FM Logistic, making it the first traditional GenKey customer in Europe.

The relationship will include an increased fleet of GenDrive fuel cells along with a GenFuel hydrogen refueling station - Plug Power's first in Europe - which will supply FM Logistic’s hydrogen capacity over the next five years.

The deal with FM Logistic follows Plug Power’s announcement of a new partnership with StreetScooter and DHL, representing continued European growth as part of Plug Power’s strategic 2019 goals.