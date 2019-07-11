McEwen Mining flags potential new production source

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) +2.9% pre-market after reporting positive exploration results from the 147NE Target, which it says further define new near surface mineralization.

Key observations include that the 147NE Target extends from surface to 250 m and is potentially accessible via a ramp from surface; mineralization widens significantly up to 36 m in areas where structures intersect volcanic flows; and is in close proximity to three other deposits in the Grey Fox Area.

147NE is one of two targets and three deposits that comprise MUX's Grey Fox Area; the deposits cumulatively host an estimated indicated resource of 465K oz. of gold (2.2M metric tons at an average grade of 6.64 g/t).