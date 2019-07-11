Biohaven's rimegepant successful in third late-stage migraine study

  • Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) announces positive results from a third Phase 3 clinical trial, Study 303, evaluating Zydis (rimegepant) oral fast-dissolving tablet (ODT) for the acute treatment of migraine. The data are being presented at the American Headache Society Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia.
  • Consistent with earlier trials, Study 303 met the co-primary endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from the most bothersome symptom at two hours post-dose. Patients experienced pain relief as early as 15 minutes after administration. Most (85%) did not use any rescue medications.
  • A U.S. marketing application is next up.
