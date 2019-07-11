Fastenal slips 6% amid 'slowing' activity

Diluted net earnings per share were $0.36 vs. $0.37 during the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of 3.2%.

"While general economic activity remained positive, we did see slowing in the second quarter of 2019 relative to activity levels experienced in the first quarter of 2019," the company wrote in a press release.

Daily sales of fastener products grew 5.5%. Sales of non-fastener products represented 65.5% of sales and grew 9.5% on a daily basis.

Signed 5,439 industrial vending devices, resulting in an installed device count of 85,871, an increase of 12.9% over June 30, 2018.

Fastenal also signed 94 new Onsite locations in Q1, resulting in 1,026 active sites on June 30, and representing an increase of 34.8% from a year ago.

FAST -6.2% premarket

Q2 results