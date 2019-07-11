Sunesis prices stock offering; shares down 27% premarket
Jul. 11, 2019 7:59 AM ETViracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX)VIRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) has priced its public offerings of 33,333,667 common shares and 8,333 shares of non-voting Series F Convertible Preferred Stock, at $0.60 and $600 per share, respectively, for combined gross proceeds of ~$25M. Each Series F Share is convertible into 1,000 common shares.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 5,000,050 common shares.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund development of vecabrutinib, ongoing R&D and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is July 15.
- Shares are down 27% premarket.
- Previously: Sunesis readies stock offering; shares down 27% after hours (July 10)