Ryanair warns on 737 Max delivery delay

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) CEO Michael O'Leary says the negative impact of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding on the airline's growth plans may start to spill over to next summer if the airplane isn't flying again by this fall.

He notes the airline might have to cut capacity if the expected delivery of 50 737 Max jets is pushed off until past November when summertime schedules are worked out.

O'Leary says he takes comfort from the fact that it seems U.S, European, Brazilian and Canadian regulators are now working together.