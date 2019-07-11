BofAML questions IRM's 'bold' strategy

Bank of America Merrill Lynch cuts Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from Neutral to Underperform and lowers the target from $33 to $25, a 22% downside.

Analyst Michael Funk says declining recycled paper prices create "insurmountable headwinds" to 2019 guidance.

Funk notes that IRM is pursuing a "bold" strategy of shifting the mix to the higher-growth data centers and emerging markets.

The analyst expects negative estimate revisions.

IRM reports earnings on August 1 with consensus estimates expecting $1.07B in revenue and $0.50 FFO.

Iron Mountain has a Hold average Sell Side rating.