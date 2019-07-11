Conagra Brands to roll out new food offerings
Jul. 11, 2019 8:08 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)CAGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) says it's is ramping up food innovation with dozens of new product launches.
- The new products will cut across business lines, including frozen & refrigerated meals, snacks & sweet treats, condiments & enhancers and shelf stable meals & sides.
- "We see continued growth ahead for frozen meals, and are taking advantage of this opportunity by offering consumers the flavors, modern health attributes and convenience they demand," says Conagra Brands Executive VP and Co-COO Darren Serrao.
- The lineup of new food offerings will roll out throughout 2019 and during the front half of 2020, with the first wave of innovations hitting the market now.
- Source: Press Release