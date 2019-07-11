BofA outlook on regional banks dims; Comerica, Cullen/Frost fall

Jul. 11, 2019 8:09 AM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA), CFR, RF, HWCCMA, CFR, RF, HWCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Comerica (NYSE:CMAslides 2.0% in premarket trading and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFRslips 1.1% after Bank of America cuts the stocks, along with Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC), on a cloudier EPS outlook as the Fed's poised to cut rates three times through March 2020.
  • CMA cut two notches to underperform; Cullen/Frost downgraded to underperform; Regions and Hancock Whitney to neutral.
  • For Q2, BofA analyst Erika Najarian expects banks to meet bottom-line estimates as loan growth offsets net interest margin pressure; provisions may come in better than expected due to "solid" credit quality.
  • Regions -0.5%.
  • Comerica quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Hold (6 Buy, 4 Outperform, 16 Hold, 2 Underperform, 1 Sell).
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers quant rating Bearish; Sell-Side average rating Hold (1 Buy, 1 Outperform, 10 Hold, 2 Underperform, 1 Sell).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.