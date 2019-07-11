BofA outlook on regional banks dims; Comerica, Cullen/Frost fall
Jul. 11, 2019 8:09 AM ET
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) slides 2.0% in premarket trading and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) slips 1.1% after Bank of America cuts the stocks, along with Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC), on a cloudier EPS outlook as the Fed's poised to cut rates three times through March 2020.
- CMA cut two notches to underperform; Cullen/Frost downgraded to underperform; Regions and Hancock Whitney to neutral.
- For Q2, BofA analyst Erika Najarian expects banks to meet bottom-line estimates as loan growth offsets net interest margin pressure; provisions may come in better than expected due to "solid" credit quality.
- Regions -0.5%.
- Comerica quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Hold (6 Buy, 4 Outperform, 16 Hold, 2 Underperform, 1 Sell).
- Cullen/Frost Bankers quant rating Bearish; Sell-Side average rating Hold (1 Buy, 1 Outperform, 10 Hold, 2 Underperform, 1 Sell).