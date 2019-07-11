Double downgrade for Heico at BofA
Jul. 11, 2019 8:11 AM ETHEICO Corporation (HEI)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Heico (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded two notches to Underperform from Buy at BofA, which sees weaker than average air traffic growth as a yellow flag of caution for the commercial aerospace cycle.
- "We have now seen four consecutive months of air traffic growth below the six year average of 6.4% and three consecutive months of sub-5% growth," wrote analyst Ronald Epstein, who kept his PT at $105.
- Air traffic growth from the International Air Transport Association slowed again in May 2019 with only a 4.5% growth in revenue passenger kilometers, a measure of air traffic.
- HEI -2.5% premarket
- Source: Bloomberg First Word