Double downgrade for Heico at BofA

Jul. 11, 2019 8:11 AM ETHEICO Corporation (HEI)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Heico (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded two notches to Underperform from Buy at BofA, which sees weaker than average air traffic growth as a yellow flag of caution for the commercial aerospace cycle.
  • "We have now seen four consecutive months of air traffic growth below the six year average of 6.4% and three consecutive months of sub-5% growth," wrote analyst Ronald Epstein, who kept his PT at $105.
  • Air traffic growth from the International Air Transport Association slowed again in May 2019 with only a 4.5% growth in revenue passenger kilometers, a measure of air traffic.
  • HEI -2.5% premarket
  • Source: Bloomberg First Word
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.