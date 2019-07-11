Tech | On the Move

Sinclair reports prelim Q2; signs Charter agreement

|About: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)|By:, SA News Editor

Sinclair Broadcasting (NASDAQ:SBGI) -0.4% releases preliminary Q2 results with $721M in Media Revenues, which is in-line with the company's $716M to $725M outlook.

SBGI announces a multi-year pact with Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) for continuing to carry its broadcast TV and Tennis Channel stations. Charter will also add the Marquee Sports Network when it launches in Q1.

The agreement provides a term extension for the currently carried FOX regional sports networks, effective after Sinclair finishes acquiring the RSNs from Disney.

Sinclair will report full Q2 results on August 7.

