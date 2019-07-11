White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and other healthcare players are up premarket in reaction to the Trump administration's reversal on its proposed overhaul of rebates collected by the drug middlemen.
At this juncture, the administration is moving forward with its plan to tie Medicare reimbursement for drugs to the lowest prices paid elsewhere. President Trump is expected to use an executive order to implement.
Selected tickers: UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) (+3%), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) (+5%), Cigna (NYSE:CI) (+9%), Humana (NYSE:HUM) (+2%), Centene (NYSE:CNC) (+3%), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) (+1%), AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) (+1%), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) (+3%), McKesson (NYSE:MCK) (+3%), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) (+3%), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) (+1%)
