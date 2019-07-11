Equinor, Korean firms plan world's biggest floating offshore wind farm

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it has formed a consortium with Korea National Oil and Korea East-West Power to develop an offshore wind farm in South Korea that could be the world's biggest floating wind farm as well as Asia's first such facility.

EQNR says the group will undertake a feasibility study for the 200 MW project, which would be located off the coast of Ulsan, South Korea.

Pending the results of the study, construction would begin in 2022, with possible power production start-up in 2024.

EQNR already operates a commercial floating offshore wind farm in waters off the coast of Scotland.