Pure Sunfarms achieves full production at Delta 3 facility

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) announces that its joint venture, Pure Sunfarms, has achieved full run-rate production of 75,000 kilograms of dried cannabis annually at its Delta 3 greenhouse in Delta, B.C. The in-house extraction capabilities are expected to be operational this year.

Pure Sunfarms has commenced conversion of its second greenhouse operation, Delta 2, for cannabis production, which will double annual output to 150,000 kilograms.

The Company expects to complete its first harvest at Delta 2 facility by mid-2020, ramp to full run rate annual production by Q4 2020, and operate at full production of 75,000 throughout 2021.

Village Farms also announced that its program for outdoor cultivation of high-cannabidiol (CBD) hemp and CBD extraction is progressing on plan and the Company remains on track to realize first sales in 2019.

Also, since more than 50% of the Company's common shares were directly or indirectly owned by shareholders domiciled in U.S., Village Farms no longer meets the definition of a "foreign private issuer".

As a result of becoming a U.S. domestic issuer, the Company will be subject to SEC reporting requirements applicable to a U.S. domestic company, beginning on January 1, 2020.

The Company remains eligible to use the forms and rules applicable to foreign private issuers until December 31, 2019.