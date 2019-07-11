Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates - Loop

Street expectations for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone in H2 could prove overly optimistic, according to Loop Capital.

The firm expects 182M iPhone unit sales in 2019 with an ASP of $733. Consensus estimates have 185M and $754, respectively.

Loop's unit work "suggests in the last week or so, build plans for the new upcoming iPhone XI models have been reduced by 15%-20%," which "suggests potential December overall iPhone unit shipments could be moving to the lower end of our 60-65M unit range."

Apple is expected to report Q3 results on July 30.

AAPL shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $203.97.

Apple has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.