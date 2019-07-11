B. Riley FBR gets bullish on New York Community Bancorp

B. Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss upgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to buy from neutral, noting that the bank's net interest margin should widen by 15 basis points from analysts' Q2 estimate of 2.01% assuming the Fed cuts by 50 bps.

NYCB rises 0.9% in premarket trading.

In addition, lower rates should make the current 6.7% dividend yield more attractive, he writes.

Capital position still strong and credit quality should continue to be solid.

Quant rating Bearish; Sell-Side average rating Hold (5 Buy, 9 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).

In the past six months, NYCB rose 0.5% vs. the financials sector median of +4.9%.