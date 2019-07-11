Air fares drop in the U.S. during June

Air fares fell 0.9% in June on a month-to-month comparison, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Air fares have been lower three of the last four months following the Boeing 737 Max grounding.

Notably, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) lowered fares in the U.S. on some key routes during the month.

BTS data

