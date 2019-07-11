Healthcare 

Kura Oncology nabs new patents for Tipifarnib in U.S. and Europe

|About: Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA)|By:, SA News Editor

The USPTO and the European Patent Office has granted new patents to Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA), further protecting the Company's tipifarnib, a potent and selective farnesyl transferase inhibitor, currently being studied in multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

The newly issued U.S. patents are as follows:

U.S. Patent No. 10,335,404 includes multiple claims directed to a method of treating patients with HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) consisting of administering any farnesyl transferase inhibitor; and

U.S. Patent No. 10,292,979 includes use of tipifarnib as a method of treating patients with HRAS mutant non-small cell lung carcinoma.

European Patent No. 3277842 includes use of tipifarnib as a method of treating patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC.

Each of the patents has an expiration date of August 2036, excluding any possible patent term extension.

