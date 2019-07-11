T. Rowe Price June AUM rises 5.1% M/M

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) preliminary assets under management of $1.13T as of June 30, 2019 rose from $1.07T at May 31, 2019.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $3.2B during the month.

U.S. mutual fund equity and blended assets AUM of $521B rose 5.5% M/M; U.S. mutual fund fixed income, including money market, AUM was $127B, up 0.8%.

Under subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products, equity and blended assets AUM of $369B rose 7.3% M/M; fixed income, including money market, of $108B increased 1.9%.