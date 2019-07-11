Ciena bull sees Cisco-Acacia tailwinds

MKM analyst Michael Genovese maintains a Buy rating and $54 price target on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) while saying Cisco's purchase of Acacia validates CIEN's strategy.

Genovese says Ciena looks to be "in the catbird seat" with the M&A likely positive for opticals.

The analyst expects Cisco to focus on maintaining the Switching and Routing business rather than supporting Acacia's merchant customers. He notes CIEN's track record as an effective Cisco competitor and points out the company will have 800G products at least a year before its peers.

CIEN has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.