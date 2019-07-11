Brookfield set to make offer for stake in India's Suzlon - Bloomberg

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is planning an offer for a majority stake in India's debt-laden Suzlon Energy, Bloomberg reports.

As part of the proposed deal, BAM is in talks with Suzlon's creditors to restructure the outstanding bank loans of more than 110B rupees ($1.6B) under a one-time settlement plan and is demanding that the lenders led by State Bank of India take a haircut of as much as 50% on the loans, according to the report.

A binding offer from BAM reportedly could come as soon as the end of this month.