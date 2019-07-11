McDermott wins work for giant Qatar offshore project

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) says it was awarded a "sizeable" contract by Qatar Petroleum for front-end engineering and design work for the offshore North Field expansion project; MDR defines a sizeable contract as between $1M-$50M.

MDR says the scope of work includes the design of four offshore trunk lines with intra-field pipelines, eight wellhead platforms and power and fiber optic subsea cable rings.

The North Field covers an area of more than 6K sq. km, equivalent to roughly half the land area of the state of Qatar.