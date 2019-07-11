HomeStreet comes to terms with activist investor

After sparring for months with HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST), Blue Lion Capital agrees to sell all of its 1,692,401 shares of HomeStreet common stock to the company for $31.16 per share.

Per-share price represents a 5.9% premium to HomeStreet's closing price of $29.43 yesterday.

Blue Lion agrees to certain standstill provisions for three years.

HomeStreet and Blue Lion also agree to other customary provisions, including mutual non-disparagement clauses, releases of claims, and covenants not to sue during the term of the share purchase agreement.

