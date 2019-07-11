Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail

Goldman Sachs thinks big-box retailers are poised to see years of e-commerce investments starts to juice earnings.

"We are at an inflection point for several companies where we are starting to see a resumption of operating income dollar growth; demonstrating not only the strong top line execution but also a point of leveraging years of investment to become true omni-channel retailers," writes Goldman analyst Kate McShane.

McShane also observes the benefit for the survivors of the wave of bankruptcies of once-popular retail chains.

Target (NYSE:TGT) is Goldman's top pick in retail, but the firm's list of recommended retail stocks includes Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) and an "out-of-consensus" pick with Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM).