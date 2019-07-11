Walgreens expands retail access to kaléo's epinephrine

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) announces the availability of privately held kaléo's AUVI-q (epinephrine injection, USP) 0.10 mg auto-injector at its retail pharmacies nationwide. This formulation is the only one approved in the U.S. for treating emergency allergic reactions in infants and toddlers weighing 16.5 - 33 pounds. The product will be available at no cost to commercially insured patients and those eligible for kaléo's patient support programs.

Walgreens also stocks the 0.15 mg and 0.30 mg formulations for older patients.

WBA is up 2% premarket on the Trump administration's withdrawal of its proposal to curb PBM drug rebates.

Competitor Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) was under pressure yesterday on the continue shortage of EpiPen. Shares are down a fraction premarket.