SSR Mining says on track for higher annual gold production
Jul. 11, 2019 9:30 AM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)SSRMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) reports Q2 production of 98K consolidated gold equiv. oz. from its three operations as well as YTD output of 210K gold equiv. oz., and says it is on track for higher annual gold production.
- SSR says its Marigold mine in Nevada produced nearly 55K oz. of gold during Q2, up 3% Q/Q, mainly due to higher gold grade and ore mined; gold sales from the mine totaled 59.7K oz., 8% higher than the previous quarter.
- The Seabee operation in Saskatchewan produced 26.5K oz. of gold in Q2, a 15% decrease mainly due to timing of gold pours at year-end 2018 that led to higher gold production in Q1 2019; gold sales totaled 24.2K oz. for the second quarter.