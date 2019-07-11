Rate-cut expectations rule as stocks keep climbing

Stocks start on a higher note, extending yesterday's gains after Fed Chairman Powell signaled the likelihood of lower interest rates ahead; Dow +0.4%, S&P +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.2%.
The release of consumer inflation data - total CPI for June rose 0.1% and core CPI gained 0.3% - briefly pulled futures from early highs as the results were seen by some as possibly dampening expectations for a 50-bp rate cut this month, but Powell has said the Fed would not be swayed by any single data point.
European bourses have turned mostly higher, with France's CAC +0.2%, Germany's DAX +0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5%, China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
In the U.S., Cigna (+14%) and CVS Health (+7%) lead the health care sector (+0.3%) higher after the Trump administration withdrew plans to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, a move that had the potential to disrupt the U.S. pharma industry.
U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, nudging both the two-year and 10-year yields up 2 bps to 1.84% and 2.08%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.01.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.4% to $60.66/bbl on the back of rising Middle East tensions and a brewing storm in the Gulf of Mexico.
