Yirendai reshuffles management after CreditEase deal

After its combination with Credit Ease, Yirendai (YRD +0.9% ) will operate under the new brand of Yiren Digital, comprised of two main businesses -- Yiren Credit and Yiren Wealth.

As previously announced Ning Tang, the executive chairman of Yirendai and founder, chairman and CEO of CreditEase, becomes CEO of Yirendai.

Yihan Fang resigned as CEO of Yirendai and Yiren Wealth for personal reasons.

Yichuan Pei resigned as chief risk officer, also for personal reasons.

Huan Chen will become chief risk officer and will continue to serve as CreditEase's chief strategy officer.

Wei Wang assumes the role of CEO of Yiren Credit.

Xio Shang becomes CEO of Yiren Wealth and will continue as senior vice president at CreditEase Wealth Management.

