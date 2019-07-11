More on Emmis Communications Q1 results

Emmis Communications (EMMS -1.3% ) reported Q1 revenue decrease of 0.8% Y/Y to $27.77M.

Revenue by segments: Radio $26.4M (flat Y/Y) and All other $1.39M (-14.2% Y/Y).

Q1 Operating income was $4.69M compared to $35.2M Y/Y.

Station operating income was $8.1M (+24.6% Y/Y)

Company has cash and equivalents of $2.76M.

"After closing most of the transactions, Emmis expects to have ~$88M of cash available for reinvestment, after settling all tax obligations, closing costs, and ~$13M remains outstanding under the mortgage on its corporate headquarters." said Jeff Smulyan, CEO & Chairman.

