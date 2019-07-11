Aimmune down 7% on cautious ICER report on peanut allergy treatments

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT -6.5% ) is down on below-average volume on the heels of a cautionary report on peanut allergy treatments by the non-profit Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER).

The report examined the clinical effectiveness of AR101 and DBV Technologies' (DBVT +0.8% ) Viaskin Peanut. Neither are approved for sale in the U.S. but could be in 2020.

ICER cites several concerns: the need for indefinite treatment without supporting evidence of long-term safety and effectiveness, the persistence of risk of allergic reactions from inadvertent peanut exposure despite desensitization and the "burdensome" increase in epinephrine use in the one-year studies conducted by both companies.

On the economic front, ICER calculated that Viaskin Peanut would be more cost-effective than AR101 ($3,000 - 4,500 per year compared to $4,800 - 7,200 per year).

ICER has issued an Affordability and Access Alert to stakeholders and policy makers that the added costs of the treatments may be difficult for the U.S. health system to absorb in the near term without displacing other essential services.

Unsurprisingly, Aimmune takes issue with the report saying ICER failed to consider available long-term outcomes data or improvements in patients' quality-of-life as shown in its ARTEMIS and PALISADE studies of AR101.