Mortgage rates stay stable

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.75% for the week ending July 11, 2019, unchanged from the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.53% at this time last year.

“The recent stabilization in mortgage rates reflects modestly improving U.S.economic data and a more accommodative tone from the Federal Reserve to respond to the rising downside economic risk from trade tensions and soft global economic data," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.22%, up from 3.18% in the previous week and down from 4.02% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage average 3.46% up from 3.45% in the previous week and down from 3.86% at this time last year.