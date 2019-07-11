PG&E ordered to respond to critical WSJ article

The U.S. district court judge overseeing PG&E's (PCG -0.5%) probation over safety violations related to a fatal 2010 natural gas explosion has ordered the company to respond "on a paragraph by paragraph basis" to yesterday's WSJ article describing how PG&E failed to upgrade high voltage power lines despite knowing they could ail and spark wildfires.
The judge said he would give the company until July 31 to file a "fresh, forthright statement owning up to the true extent" of the WSJ report.
PG&E repeatedly delayed upgrades of some of its oldest transmission lines, ranking them as low-risk projects, while it spent billions of dollars on other work it considered higher priority, such as substation upgrades, according to the report.
