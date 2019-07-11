Stocks pare gains, pulling back from record high territory

The Nasdaq reverses to a 0.1% decline , as the S&P recedes to flat compared with its 0.3% rise to 3,002.33 earlier.

The Dow, up 0.4% , had risen as much as 0.6%, hitting a record 27,007.86 early in Thursday's session.

The stock market's change of course came after President Trump tweeted that "China is letting us down" by not buying the agricultural products that "they said they would."

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, communications services ( +0.4% ) and utilities ( +0.3% ) outpace the market, while real estate ( -0.4% ), energy ( -0.4% ), and materials ( -0.2% ) lag.

10-year Treasury retreats, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.083%.