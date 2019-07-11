New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) has sent notices to some customers warning that it cannot expand their gas service unless New York's state government clears the $1B Northeast Supply Enhancement Project proposed by Williams Co. (NYSE:WMB)

The notices encourage ratepayers to sign a pre-written letter in support of the pipeline expansion to be automatically sent to New York's Gov. Cuomo.

"The fact that National Grid is doing this on the basis of pure necessity - that the company genuinely needs access to natural gas supply - is a really powerful" case for the project, says Katie Bays of the Sandhill Strategy consulting firm.

Both National Grid and Consolidated Edison have stopped accepting new applications for service in parts of their New York territories because of a shortage of pipeline space.