Alphabet valuable even in break-up - Loop
Jul. 11, 2019
- Add Loop Capital to the pack of analysts thinking a potential antitrust break-up could benefit Alphabet (GOOG +0.6%)(GOOGL +0.5%).
- The firm says Alphabet shares have "the most hidden value of the Internet megacaps."
- Analyst Alan Gould estimates Alphabet's valuation could grow 18% to 43% from its current market cap if the antitrust action happens.
- Without government intervention, "value will continue to be unlocked gradually with earnings growth in investment areas and not by disclosure, divestiture or capital returns."
- GOOGL shares are up 0.5% to $1,146.80.
