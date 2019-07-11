Alphabet valuable even in break-up - Loop

Jul. 11, 2019 10:48 AM ETGOOG, GOOGLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor40 Comments
  • Add Loop Capital to the pack of analysts thinking a potential antitrust break-up could benefit Alphabet (GOOG +0.6%)(GOOGL +0.5%).
  • The firm says Alphabet shares have "the most hidden value of the Internet megacaps."
  • Analyst Alan Gould estimates Alphabet's valuation could grow 18% to 43% from its current market cap if the antitrust action happens.
  • Without government intervention, "value will continue to be unlocked gradually with earnings growth in investment areas and not by disclosure, divestiture or capital returns."
  • GOOGL shares are up 0.5% to $1,146.80.
  • Alphabet has a Very Bullish Quant rating.
