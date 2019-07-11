Eldorado to divest Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg

Eldorado Resorts (ERI -0.5% ) entered into a agreement to sell Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH -3% ) for aggregate consideration of $230M in cash.

ERI expects to use the net proceeds from the transaction for general corporate purposes and acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in early 2020.