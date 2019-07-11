Schwab's subscription financial planning adds $1B in new AUM

Charles Schwab (SCHW +0.2% ) says its Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium has added $1B in new assets under management since introducing subscription-based pricing at the end of March.

The service has seen a 25% rise in account openings, a 40% increase in average household assets enrolled, and a 37% boost in new-to-Schwab household enrollments.

Overall, client assets managed by Schwab's digital advisory solutions totaled $41B, up 23% Y/Y.

In March, pricing for Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium was changed from an asset-based advisory fee to an initial one-time $300 fee for planning, and a $30 monthly subscription (advisory) fee ($90 billed quarterly) that does not change at higher asset levels.