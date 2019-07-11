Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery

Phillips 66 (PSX) says it should complete the shutdown of its 253K bbl/day Alliance, La., refinery this morning after local authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation of the area ahead of a storm that could reach hurricane strength by Friday.

The refinery sits next to the Mississippi River 39 miles south of New Orleans; it was last flooded by Hurricane Issac in 2012.

PBF Energy (PBF +0.4% ) and Valero Energy (VLO +0.4% ) do not plan to idle their Louisiana refineries, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with plant operations.

Several offshore oil and gas platforms have been evacuated, and many have halted production, in preparation for the storm that has cut nearly a third of the region's oil production.