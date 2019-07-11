Osisko raises C$40M

Jul. 11, 2019 11:00 AM ETOsisko Mining Inc. (OBNNF)OBNNFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF -1.8%launched a C$30M flow-through share offering, as well as organized a C$10M bought deal private placement of shares.
  • The company will issue about 5.3M flow-through shares at C$5.67 each to a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity.
  • The underwriters have an option to pick up 495,000 additional flow-through shares for C$4.5M.
  • The proceeds of the flow-through shares will be used for exploration in Abitibi Greenstone belt.
  • The remaining C$10M was raised through the sale of ~3.2M at C$3.15 each, and the proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.
