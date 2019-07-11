Morgan Stanley weighs pit stop for Ferrari

Jul. 11, 2019 11:01 AM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)RACEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Morgan Stanley ponders what to do with Ferrari (RACE -0.2%) after being strapped in for this year's 68% rally.
  • "RACE is our highest quality name. However, everything comes at a price. The stock is getting very pricey and increasingly requires looking beyond 2022 for continued value," laments analyst Adam Jonas.
  • "Solving for what is 'priced into a stock,' if one were to assume 20x EV/EBITDA as the sustainable benchmark for the company (aggressive), then just sustaining €1.4bn or so of EBITDA (33% EBITDA margin) would do the trick. This is in line with our current 2020 forecast which is in the consensus ballpark. If 15x EV/EBITDA seems more reasonable to you, then the current price fully discounts the midpoint of Ferrari management´s end-of-current-plan 2022 EBITDA target €1.8bn to €2bn," he adds.
  • MS keeps an Overweight rating on Ferrari while advising a dose of calm may be needed by investors in regard to short-term expectations. The sell-side consensus rating on Ferrari is Outperform.
