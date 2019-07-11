T-Mobile, Sprint slide on report merger has slowed
Jul. 11, 2019 11:12 AM ETTMUS, S, DISH, VZ, TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor65 Comments
- T-Mobile (TMUS -1.9%) and Sprint (S -3.6%) are sliding off a new Wall Street Journal report that merger talks have slowed, over conditions around the involvement of Dish Network (DISH +0.5%) in the deal.
- Talks are ongoing, but the two wireless carriers are planning to extend their merger agreement beyond its July 29 deadline to buy more time, according to the report -- a second extension of a deal that has dragged out more than a year.
- Dish emerged as a favorite to acquire divested assets and in time develop a fourth rival to the combined company, Verizon (VZ -0.1%) and AT&T (T -0.4%). But a bone of contention rests on who could later buy into the Dish network, with T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.5%) pushing for 5% limits on investors.
- There's also discussion about how much traffic Dish could send over the new T-Mobile's network in the meantime.