T-Mobile, Sprint slide on report merger has slowed

Jul. 11, 2019 11:12 AM ETTMUS, S, DISH, VZ, TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor65 Comments
  • T-Mobile (TMUS -1.9%) and Sprint (S -3.6%) are sliding off a new Wall Street Journal report that merger talks have slowed, over conditions around the involvement of Dish Network (DISH +0.5%) in the deal.
  • Talks are ongoing, but the two wireless carriers are planning to extend their merger agreement beyond its July 29 deadline to buy more time, according to the report -- a second extension of a deal that has dragged out more than a year.
  • Dish emerged as a favorite to acquire divested assets and in time develop a fourth rival to the combined company, Verizon (VZ -0.1%) and AT&T (T -0.4%). But a bone of contention rests on who could later buy into the Dish network, with T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.5%) pushing for 5% limits on investors.
  • There's also discussion about how much traffic Dish could send over the new T-Mobile's network in the meantime.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.