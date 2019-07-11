Berkeley Energia plans to move HQ to Spain, CEO resigns

Berkeley Energia (OTCPK:BKLRF) said that it has spent years trying to get approval to mine for uranium in Spain, and its CEO Paul Atherley resigned, who joined the company in June 2015

Mr Atherley had promoted the Salamanca mine as a European source of uranium to feed the region’s nuclear power plants, but the company has been struggling to get a permit from the local government.

The company said it would move its head office to Madrid and as well as look for new chief executive of Spanish national.

