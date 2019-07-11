BioTime doses first patient with new formulation of OpRegen

The first patient has been dosed with BioTime's (BTX) new off-the-shelf Thaw-and-Inject formulation of OpRegen using the Orbit Subretinal Delivery System (Orbit SDS) in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration.

The company says Orbit SDS enables the precise administration of OpRegen cells to the back of the eye, leading to improved dose control and greater safety.

OpRegen is a retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) transplant therapy consisting of RPE cells delivered under the retina via intraocular injection.