Trump intervention delaying EPA biofuel waiver action - Reuters

Pres. Trump's request for a review of the administration's expanded use of biofuel waivers for oil refiners is holding up its decisions on 2018 applications, Reuters reports.

Since Trump's request for a review, the Environmental Protection Agency has been scrambling to come up with a solution to move forward with 40 pending applications for the waivers, according to the report.

The Department of Energy was said to have provided the EPA its scoring results for the 40 outstanding 2018 applications in late April; the EPA is required to decide on applications no later than 90 days after receiving them, and some refiners say they filed their applications far earlier than April.

Trump's request that Cabinet members, including Agriculture Secretary Perdue, help fix the waiver program has become a source of concern for lawmakers representing oil refining states; Perdue has often sided with farmers and criticized the EPA's administration of the waiver program.

