VOXX International +3.4% post Q1 results

VOXX International (VOXX +3.4% ) reported Q1 revenue decrease of 7.3% Y/Y to $93.5M.

Segment revenues: Automotive Electronics of $29.6M (-25.3% Y/Y); Consumer Electronics of $63.7M (+4.6% Y/Y) & Biometrics essentially had no net sales for Q1.

Q1 Overall gross margin: Total gross increased 40 bps to 27.8%; Automotive Electronics declined 280 bps to 22.4%; Consumer Electronics increased 130 bps to 30% & Biometrics segment margin of 1,816.7% as compared to 61.8% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA margin also declined 63 bps to 0.86%.

Cash and equivalents of $60M, an increase of $1.8M Q/Q; Total debt as of May 31, 2019 was $16M & Total long-term debt was $7.5M.

The Company anticipates its net cash position will increase up to ~$31 M, pending the successful sale of VOXX German Accessory Holdings and its real estate holding in Pulheim, Germany.

Company to begin executing its share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to3M shares.

