Walmart looks for regulatory relief in India

Walmart (WMT +0.6% ) warned the U.S. government back in January that India's new investment rules for e-commerce could hurt trade for U.S. companies set up in the nation, according to Reuters.

The new rules bar companies from selling products through firms they have an equity interest in and making deals with sellers to sell exclusively on their platforms. The development was a setback for Walmart due to its splashy $16B investment in Flipkart.

A United State Trade Representative delegation is due to meet with Indian trade officials in New Delhi tomorrow.