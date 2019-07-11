Dow reaches new record as stocks resume climb

Stocks resume their upward push, with the Dow climbing to record heights in late morning trading.

The Dow, touching 27,052.83, gains 0.7% , helped by the strength of UnitedHealth Group ( +5.1% ), Boeing ( +1.5% ), and Goldman Sachs ( +1.3% ).

UnitedHealth and other health-related stocks rally as the White House killed its proposal to overhaul rebates collected by drug middlemen.

The Nasdaq gains 0.2% after briefly dipping into the red, and the S&P 500 increases 0.2% , up from flat less than an hour earlier.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell continues his testimony on Capitol Hill, this time in the Senate.

By S&P 500 industry sector, information technology ( +0.6% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.5% ) outperform the broader market, while real estate ( -1.0% ) and utilities ( -0.3% ) underperform.

Crude oil rises 0.5% to $60.70 per barrel.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.087%.