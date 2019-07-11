Dow reaches new record as stocks resume climb

Stocks resume their upward push, with the Dow climbing to record heights in late morning trading.
The Dow, touching 27,052.83, gains 0.7%, helped by the strength of UnitedHealth Group (+5.1%), Boeing (+1.5%), and Goldman Sachs (+1.3%).
UnitedHealth and other health-related stocks rally as the White House killed its proposal to overhaul rebates collected by drug middlemen.
The Nasdaq gains 0.2% after briefly dipping into the red, and the S&P 500 increases 0.2%, up from flat less than an hour earlier.
Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell continues his testimony on Capitol Hill, this time in the Senate.
By S&P 500 industry sector, information technology (+0.6%) and consumer discretionary (+0.5%) outperform the broader market, while real estate (-1.0%) and utilities (-0.3%) underperform.
Crude oil rises 0.5% to $60.70 per barrel.
10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.087%.
Dollar Index slips 0.1% to 97.00.
